David Joiner wasn’t exactly sure what he wanted to do after graduating from Lithia Springs High last year.
He was contemplating attending college or going straight into the workforce.
After going through the Douglas County School System’s first EMT Basic Program, Joiner found a career path.
He applied and was accepted as part of the county’s firefighter/EMT recruiting class.
On Friday morning, Joiner was among the 17 graduates that took their oath of office during a 30-minute program in front of the county’s fire headquarters.
“I love to help people, so I decided to go this route,” Joiner said. “I was going back and fourth between college and working. It has been a big change.”
Being part of history is nothing new for Joiner, who was a senior on the first Lithia Springs High football team to reach the state playoffs in school history.
Joiner and the rest of the new EMT workers will begin their first assignments Saturday.
“This is definitely a game changer for us,” Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette said.
Like most fire/EMT departments around the country, Douglas County has experienced a shortage. Last year, about 33 fire/EMT personnel retired leaving a deficit in the department.
“This definitely helps us make up for that,” Jolivette said. “Having these new recruits will take that strain off the department. We are about to start a new recruiting class.”
Probate Judge Christina Peterson administered the oath of office to the recruits.
County Commissioner Ann Jones Guider thanked the graduating class for “answering the call” to serve the community.
“You didn’t just apply for a job, you actually answered a call to service,” Guider said. “You will be a part of a family.”
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones praised the group for sticking with the training through the pandemic.
“You made it,” said Jones, who told the group she is a former Army medic. “You made it through a pandemic. Now this is the beginning. I’m comfortable with what you will do for the citizens of Douglas County.”
In his community commitment remarks EMT graduate Hector Roman said “service is important” to him and the graduating class.
“People often asked me why I wanted to do this. The simple answer is to help people,” Roman said. “At times going through the training proved to be very challenging. I feel we have the values and skills to succeed. I feel Douglas County residents will receive exceptional service.”
County Commissioner Tarenia Carthan agreed.
“You are part of the Douglas County family now,” Carthan said. “I have full confidence that you all will do an exceptional job for the citizens of Douglas County.”
