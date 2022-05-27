Beth Rupnow stood just a few feet away in the courtroom Thursday afternoon from the man who murdered her husband, Carl, three years ago.
With her daughter on one side and a sister on the other, Rupnow told Freddy Pouerie of the hurt he caused their family when he fatally shot her husband during a botched armed robbery attempt.
“He was my best friend and soulmate for life,” Rupnow said as two framed photos of her late husband sat on a nearby desk. “He always made me feel safe.”
On Nov. 12, 2019, Pouerie shot Rupnow five times, including a fatal shot to his head in the parking lot of Pete’s Convenience Store in Lithia Springs.
Pouerie stood before Chief Superior Court Judge William “Beau” McClain and entered a guilty plea to malice murder, felony murder, armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of firearm during commission of felony, and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
McClain sentenced the 35-year-old Pouerie to life plus 50 years, which he ordered to run consecutively. McClain also took away his right to appeal the sentencing.
“It was a difficult time in telling our daughter her father would never come home,” Rupnow said.
Standing between his two lawyers in a beige county prisoner jumpsuit with shackles on his hands and feet, Pouerie addressed the court.
“At the time, I was going through a lot in my life,” Pouerie said. “I was working late, not getting enough sleep. It is not the normal Freddie. It was not me. I apologize.”
Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin McMurry told Pouerie that they were prepared to go forward with a trial had he withdrawn his guilty plea. The trial was scheduled to begin on June 6.
“We have some overwhelming evidence in this case,” McMurry said as he recounted the events of the Nov. 12, 2019, murder that happened shortly before noon.
McMurry said Pouerie shot Rupnow in the leg before the two tussled in the parking lot. Pouerie would regroup and shoot Rupnow, a vendor with Community Coffee, five times before delivering the final shot to the head.
“This was a heartless and senseless act by the defendant,” Beth Kupnow said. “You took a piece of my heart away. You killed a part of me. You are a disgrace to the human race. You are a monster.”
A search warrant recovered the clothing that Pouerie was wearing with gun residue and the two guns that were used in the shooting and robbery attempt.
McMurry told McClain that Pouerie was ready to accept responsibility.
“We want to move forward so everyone can put this behind,” McMurry said.
When Pouerie was first indicted, former District Attorney Ryan Leonard was seeking the death penalty.
However, after the pandemic and another DA, the state withdrew the death penalty.
McClain said the state had a good case against Pouerie, a transplant from Florida.
“As horrible and inexcusable as this case is, I’m glad you are taking responsibility,” McClain said. “I think that is important. I’m going with the DA’s recommendation of life plus 50 consecutive years. I wish you good luck sir.”
In his final words before dismissing court after the hour long proceeding, McClain offered his condolences to Rupnow.
“I’m very sorry for your loss,” he said.
Pouerie signed the paperwork on the plea deal before being led out of the courtroom by three deputies.
