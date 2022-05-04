Since 2000, Henry Mitchell has been involved in politics on the city and county levels.
Mitchell is seeking re-election for the Board of Commissioners District 1 seat and faces a Democratic primary challenge from Barney Young, who is running in his first election.
The winner of the May 24 Democratic primary will advance to the November general election against Elizabeth Bennett, who is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
The District 1 seat covers much of the north side of the county.
Mitchell, a media executive, is an Atlanta native.
Likewise, Young is also a lifelong Atlanta area resident and is a senior technology director and chief salesforce architect for a multinational consulting firm with branches in over 35 countries. He has lived in Douglas County since 2016.
Mitchell said he is running for re-election to continue the work in making the county a place of prosperity for all citizens.
“The job is not done,” Mitchell said. “We are still missing out on way too many opportunities for the citizens of Douglas County. We will continue to reach for more federal and state dollars for our county.”
Young said the county has ‘so much potential’ and needs to harness it.
“I made the decision to run so that I can be a voice for everyday people and build a more resilient and responsive local government,” Young said. “We have so much potential here in Douglas County but we aren’t harnessing it. I want to help unlock that potential.”
During his time in politics, Mitchell has served on many committees and points to many accomplishments during his tenure.
Mitchell said he helped the city become paperless during his time on the city council.
Most recently, Mitchell said he helped lead the charge in the multi-million dollar Highway 92 project.
Young bills himself as an ‘everyday’ person that understands what people are looking for from the government. He also points to his business background as a qualification for office.
“I am qualified as an everyday person who understands what everyday people need from their government,” Young said. “My business background, my character, and above all else, my faith have prepared me to serve.”
Mitchell said that one of the main issues for the county as a whole is how it spends tax dollars and the millage rate. He said what the BOC learned from the pandemic is to be more prepared when emergencies occur.
“We need to look at how to manage unique challenges we are faced with as a board,” Mitchell said. “We got to look and forecast the future and not get caught by surprise by a landmine. I think a better job can be done.”
Young said fiscal management and zoning are the two key issues for the district.
“We can do better on both fronts, and we will do better,” Young said. “I believe we have a shared goal: to create a local government that serves its citizens. But first, we must address inconsistencies with the budget and create fair, effective zoning solutions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.