Youth saves siblings from house fire

A quick-thinking 11-year-old boy helped save his four siblings from a house fire July 4 that totally destroyed their Douglasville home.
The boy woke up Sunday morning and called his mother at work to complain that the house was hot, according to Douglas County Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette.
Jolivette said the mother instructed her son to check the thermostat, and as he was looking for it, the fire alarm went off.
The mother alerted him to wake his siblings and get out the house, Jolivette said.
When the fire department arrived at the Greenbrook Drive single-family home, about 50% of the home was engulfed in fire, according to a fire report.
All five children, ages 6, 8, 9, 11 and 14, had already escaped the home unharmed, according Jolivette.
“They had working smoke alarms, which is what we always recommend,” Jolivette said. “They were asleep. This could have been very bad. That young man saved his family.”
Jolivette said the initial report from investigators is that the fire appears to have started in the family room from an electrical fire or a scooter being plugged up.
Jolivette said the fire department is still investigating to determine the official origin and cause of the fire.
It took the fire department two hours to battle the 7:04 a.m. fire, according to the fire report.
The home was a total loss with an estimated $120,000 in damages, according to the report.
