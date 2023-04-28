As expected, the second Youth Peace Summit explored ways to resolve conflict and achieve peace. In between instruction and discussion, attendees heard firsthand the consequences of unresolved conflict from those whose lives were affected by it.
Held last Saturday in the Community Room of the Douglasville Public Safety Complex, the rally was attended by Youth Against Violence (YAV) participants, young people from the community and a church in a neighboring county, adults from the community and adult volunteers of the YAV program.
The young people, ranging in age from 13 to 20, heard from speakers who reinforced the same message: listen and learn.
At times, the message was tough, not shying away from the unsavory. Delivered straight with no frills attached, it was a plea for the young people to change their lives if they wanted to stay out of prison. But first, Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks explained the mission of the summit, asking participants to consider one question.
“How do we reach peaceful resolutions, make sure conflict is resolved in a peaceful manner?” Sparks asked at the start of the meeting. Speaking of recent events here and in Alabama, where young people were killed while attending Sweet 16 parties, Sparks reminded the participants of their value and how the community needs for them to succeed.
“You are important to us, you need to know that you have a purpose in life,” Sparks stressed to the youths, who outnumbered the adults by a sizeable margin.
Facilitated by YAV presenter DeWayne Martin, who tag-teamed with Sparks, it was an interactive session that outlined solutions to the real problems youths face daily and talked about how to make the best life decisions. Martin defined conflict and resolution and asked the YAV kids why they were in the program and what they could have done differently to avoid being there,
He led the group in a discussion on the root causes of conflict, which include jealousy, love, hatred, power respect, and selfishness, and four types of conflict: person versus person, nature, society, and self. Martin then spoke on the importance of effective communication and discernment. However, the best solutions were simple — listen, heed the message, and take advantage of the opportunities available to stay out of trouble. But first, they would have to examine themselves.
“Somebody is winning by your being here,” Martin said. “Who’s benefiting from you being here?”
Some raised a hand when asked if they felt like they were in the YAV program because the ‘government wanted their money.’ Most raised their hands when asked if they were there because of something (illegal) they did and talked about how the consequences of the actions could negatively impact their futures. One person confessed that they got to the point where they just did not care anymore. Another said they spent time with older kids but needed to reevaluate who they spent time with and the direction it was leading them.
“You just saved your life and some of the others’ lives,” Sparks responded, agreeing with Martin on the significance of finding something constructive to do with their lives.
The most compelling moments, though, were testimonies from adults who shared stories of their lives and the actions that put them behind bars.
Richenda Magruder, a youth pastor at New Direction Ministries in Hapeville, told a cautionary tale that included being sexually active at age 11 and hooked on heroin by age 14. Describing herself as a ‘bad child,” she said she played sports and attended college, but still ended up serving time in jail. She urged kids to get the help offered to them and to listen.
“You’re always going to have to listen to someone and follow direction,” she told the group, encouraging them to “make up your mind that this is the last time you will come before Chief Sparks. The next time, let it be you asking Chief, ‘what can I do for you?’ ”
Martin told how he was born to a 17-year-old mom in California who was killed by his father when Martin was eight months old. Raised by his aunt and grandmother, he said he did not give up.
“Everybody in here has an excuse where they can say ‘I quit,’ ” he said, urging them to keep moving forward.
Jerome Talbott, a YAV volunteer, said he was influenced at an early age that crime was worth the consequences, Until the consequences came.
“I spent a lot of time in prison,” Talbott told them. “I’m not proud about it, but it changed my life.”
He told them it was time for them to make a change for the better.
“It’s time for you to stop right where you are and look at your life to see if you need to change directions,” Talbott said. “Reevaluate your situation and be honest with yourself.”
He urged them to learn from the YAV classes, imploring them to incorporate what they learn into their everyday lives.
“When you go to prison, it’s not going to be what you think it’s going to be like,” Talbott said, describing it as a cesspool of crime where you learn negative behavior from other inmates. “You go in as a thief, you come out a murderer.”
Travis Luke, recently released from federal prison, came in toward the end accompanied by Art Powell, who helped start the YAV program 15 years ago. Having been in trouble since he was nine, he admitted to having been shot and hit “from his feet up.” Because he is a young man, the participants listened intently as Luke spoke about currently serving state and federal probation and how he is still not free to do whatever he wants.
A recent author, Luke handed out his card to anyone who needed further encouragement.
“If I can save just one of y’all, that’s cool,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.