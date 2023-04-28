As expected, the second Youth Peace Summit explored ways to resolve conflict and achieve peace. In between instruction and discussion, attendees heard firsthand the consequences of unresolved conflict from those whose lives were affected by it.

Held last Saturday in the Community Room of the Douglasville Public Safety Complex, the rally was attended by Youth Against Violence (YAV) participants, young people from the community and a church in a neighboring county, adults from the community and adult volunteers of the YAV program.

