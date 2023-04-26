Douglas County continues to rack up major wins in economic development.
On Wednesday, the Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership announced that Zoetis, the world’s leading animal health company, has selected Douglasville for its new Southeast manufacturing facility.
Zoetis will have an initial investment of more than $100 million in phase one, with additional phases planned over the next several years, according to Elevate Douglas. The new Zoetis plant will bring up to 150 jobs to the county.
Headquartered in New Jersey, Zoetis is a Fortune 500 company that generated $8.1 billion in revenue in 2022.
The facility in Douglasville will support and expand capacity of its growing monoclonal antibody and vaccine portfolios.
As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals, according to Elevate Douglas.
“I am thrilled Zoetis has chosen the City of Douglasville as the site for its new manufacturing facility,” said Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson. “The economic impact of this facility will bring tremendous opportunity for our community. This partnership demonstrates to industry leaders that Douglasville is a great place to do business. I am looking forward to continuing our partnership with Zoetis and seeing the positive impact it has on our community.”
Added Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas: “Elevate Douglas is committed to attracting new investment and quality jobs to our community. Zoetis choosing our community for their new Southeast facility is a testament to our commitment and opens new avenues of recruiting additional life science and health technology companies. Life sciences is a growing industry sector and one that offers above average wages across all skill sets, we are excited to work with them to ensure their new facility is successful in Douglasville.”
The selected location is an existing facility and construction on the building improvements will begin in 2023 with an expected operational date beginning in 2026.
“We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint as the new facility marks a major milestone for our company,” said Nick Ashton, executive vice president at Zoetis and President of Global Manufacturing and Supply. “The Douglasville facility provides us with the opportunity to expand production and supply capacity while benefiting the local economy by adding new jobs. We are looking forward to this new space as we strive to serve veterinarians, livestock producers, pet owners and the animals in their care.”
This is the second major announcement for Douglas County in the past month.
Lionsgate released details in early April about its new 40-acre, $200 million film and television production facility in Douglas County near the intersection of Lee and Fairburn roads.
Lionsgate’s 500,000-square-foot, full-service, modern entertainment complex in Douglas County will include 12 large sound stages, office and support space, a back lot and parking for 400 cars and 100 trucks, according to the company.
The new media complex will offer a full set of production services on site, including grip and electric, equipment, props, set building, restaurants, location catering, cleaning service and security.
Lionsgate’s new studio is expected to be up and running by the end of the year.
