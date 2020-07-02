Growing up in Douglasville, Jeff Taylor had a goal of being a fireman.
However, his career goal changed when he went to work in the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office while a student at Kennesaw State.
After three days of work there, Taylor decided to enter the law enforcement field.
Last week, Taylor ended a 31-year law enforcement career with his retirement from the Douglasville Police Department.
“I had a great time, and basically put in 25 years there,” said Taylor, who rose to the rank of sergeant. “I mainly enjoyed every part
of it.”
After six years with the sheriff’s office, Taylor moved over to the Douglasville Police force as the D.A.R.E. officer. Once that program was discontinued, he started DPD’s School Resource Officer department.
For several years, he was the supervisor of the SROs.
It was as an SRO that Taylor thought he made his greatest impact.
As a 1985 graduate of Douglas County High, Taylor said it “felt like” home working in the school.
“I felt like I could relate to the kids better,” Taylor said. “I think they took more pride in things.”
Douglas County High School Principal Andre Weaver called Taylor a source of knowledge in the school and community.
“Sgt. Taylor was a fixture at the school,” Weaver said. “He had so much knowledge about the county. He really loved and cared for Douglas County High. He is going to be greatly missed.”
Taylor gave back his time when off duty.
He has served as the girl’s golf coach, donating most of his supplement back into the program.
“There was nothing that I didn’t ask of Sgt. Taylor that he wasn’t willing to do,” school athletic director Travis Smith said. “We are definitely going to miss him in the building. He was very consistent. He was willing to do what it took to make our school safe. He is just a good all around guy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.