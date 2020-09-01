“Motown was like walking into Disneyland,” said Mary Wilson.
One of the Supremes’ founding members, Wilson noted that it was difficult to be a part of the Motown family in the 1960s. Florence Ballard, one of the other members of the Supremes, died early. The other member, Diana Ross, the lead singer of the group, is still producing albums.
“The group really could not say that we did all the work,” Wilson said. “The Motown staff actually did the song writing and made the music and sound that our fans loved.”
Mary Wilson and opening act, Band of Gold, will be at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3.
Wilson’s fourth book, “Supreme Glamour” was released in September 2019. Wilson was also honored at the Paley Center for Media for her leadership with young African-Americans.
In 2021, she will be commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Supremes. In 2015, her song, “Time to Move On,” made it to the No. 23 on the Billboard Dance charts, her first time on the charts since the Supremes.
In 1977, she left the group but never was in the background. In 1986, Wilson turned into a New York Times Best Seller with her autobiography, “Dreamgirl: My Life as a Supreme” and another book, “Supreme Faith: Someday We’ll Be Together.”
In 1988, the Supremes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Wilson found success on television and she became a fixture on the Las Vegas scene at resorts and casinos.
In the 1990s, she signed with CEO Records. In 2003, Wilson was named as a Cultural Ambassador by former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell. Later, she headlined the United Nations’ ”Worlds Aids Day” at St. John the Divine Cathedral.
“Diana and I were almost sisters when we started singing in 1959 at the age of 13,” she said. “When the Supremes became popular, Diana and I actually made some of our gowns. I have an exhibit of around 100 gowns of the group and I have taken that display of clothes around the world.”
The exhibits were shown at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and were displayed for two more years at various other locations in Europe. While overseas, Wilson performed for Britain’s Queen Mother, and The King of Sweden.
The first few songs for The Supremes did meet with much success, but in 1963, “When the Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes,” hit the Billboard Pop chart at #23.
Then came one of the most loved Supremes’ song, “Where Did Our Love Go?,” which reached No. 1 on the charts. Then came four more #1 tunes including “Baby Love,” “Come See About Me,” “Stop! (In the Name of Love),” and “Back in My Arms Again.” In 1967, the group became known as Diana Ross and the Supremes.
“One of the things that I liked with Motown was that Berry Gordy and staff told us about the Civil Rights activities during that time,” she said. “I am excited about coming to Georgia because I have relatives there, and I received an honorary Doctorate of Human Letters from Paine College in Augusta, Georgia.”
Wilson is also attempting to get a stamp from the Post Office for Florence Ballad of the Supremes.
Tickets for Thursday’s show can be purchased by calling the Mill Town box office at 770-537-6455 or ordering online at www.milltownmusichall.com.
