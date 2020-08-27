SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
A seventh grade student at Mason Creek Middle School is shattering records in a national Braille competition. Twelve-year-old Christopher Morgan recently earned first place in his division in the 2020 National Braille Challenge.
The Braille Challenge is an annual Braille literacy competition designed to motivate blind students to emphasize their study of Braille. It is a prestigious competition that gives students from all over the USA and Canada the opportunity to showcase their skills against their peers in a timed, comprehensive, measurable test. The test assesses their skills in speed and accuracy, spelling, reading and comprehension.
Morgan earned an impressive first place among 5th and 6th grade students from the USA and Canada. Christopher has won first place in his respective category for the last four years. This year, not only did Morgan place first in his fifth and sixth grade category at Regionals, but he also had the highest overall score for the entire Georgia Regional Braille Challenge Competition.
Morgan says his family has provided him an endless supply of encouragement.
“I have been blessed with the hereditary trait of never giving up and trying my best in everything I do. In my family, there are no exceptions or excuses made for me.”
Morgan says his Douglas County teachers have always encouraged him to forge new paths through Braille Literacy. “My teachers teach me all the facts I use to succeed in everyday life. Ms. Clarke, my teacher for the Visually Impaired, teaches me the skills I use to succeed in braille. She also helps me get all of the resources I need to complete the work my teachers assign.”
As part of his prize package, Morgan will win a cash prize, a braille trophy, and a BrailleNote Touch. The $6,000 BrailleNote Touch is a portable tablet described as the “notetaker of the future.” The device will allow Christopher to easily create documents, take notes, and send emails.
