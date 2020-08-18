Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest executive order will allow the Douglasville City Council to revisit a proposed mask ordinance.
Councilman and Mayor Tem Terry Miller said that he would like to revisit the proposed ordinance now that Kemp has decided not to block cities and counties in the state from imposing face covering requirements to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
As the city council was discussing the adoption of the ordinance in late July, Miller said legal staff for the city advised against it as Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms were embroiled in a legal battle.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, more than a dozen governments have adopted face-covering mandates on government property.
Face coverings and temperature checks are required to enter the county courthouse.
“We have to take it back up again,” Miller said Monday afternoon. “I will talk to my fellow council members to see how they feel.”
The council had a regular scheduled meeting Monday evening, but a mask ordinance wasn’t on the agenda.
While Kemp’s new order, which expires on Aug. 31, “strongly encourages” residents to wear mask, it gives cities and counties the leeway to impose their own mask restrictions.
Under the order, a city or county government can institute a mask requirement on government-owned property. The mask requirements can only be enforced on private property if the owner consents.
A report by the AJC list Georgia as a “hot spot” by the White House’s coronavirus task force.
In issuing the order, Kemp said that statewide numbers have “dropped by 22% over the last two weeks.”
“While encouraged by the data, we cannot grow complacent,” Kemp said in a released statement. “This Executive Order extends the shelter in place order for the medically fragile, continues the ban on large gatherings, and maintains health and safety protocols for Georgia businesses.
“This order also protects Georgia businesses from government overreach by restricting the application and enforcement of local masking requirements to public property. While I support local control, it must be properly balanced with property rights and personal freedoms”
The previous proposed ordinance for the city would have covered people eight-and-over with some exemptions for those with medical conditions that would prevent them from wearing face coverings.
In recent weeks, several national retailers and supermarkets have started requiring their customers to wear face coverings while shopping.
The Douglasville ordinance considered last month would have called for schools and childcare establishments to “develop face covering policies and procedures” in line with public health recommendations.
