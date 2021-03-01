A North Carolina man was arrested for shoplifting over $900 worth of merchandise and obstruction of police.
Tavaris Mills, 23, of Greenville, N.C., was taken into custody after allegedly stealing $940.55 with of products from Walmart on Concourse Parkway, according to an arrest warrant.
Mills is accused of taking a robot vacuum worth $299.90, men’s clothing ($15.67), men’s hoodie ($16.88), Brother sewing machine ($380) and a 14-piece Calphalon set ($229), an arrest warrant stated.
According to the warrant, Mills passed through all checkpoints at the store.
Mills was also charged with obstruction to the arresting officer, according to a separate arrest warrant.
The warrant stated that during the officer’s attempt to arrest Mill, he resisted arrest and caused injury to the Douglasville policeman.
According to the warrant, Mills caused injury to the officer’s elbow and swelling of his knee.
Mills was released on $5,500 bond.
