When students at Alexander High School and Chapel Hill Middle School return to in-person learning, they will find new classroom buildings on their campuses.
The new classroom building at Alexander will house world languages, social studies, biology and the Adaptive Learning Program. Chapel Hill’s new building is being used for the new Eighth Grade Academy.
The buildings were paid for with Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) dollars and were completed over the summer.
School starts in Douglas County on Monday, Aug, 17, but students will start the school year learning entirely online due to COVID-19.
In addition to the new buildings, students and staff at all 35 schools in the district will also see other changes when they return including the new Douglas County School System Police Department, and temperature-scanning kiosks at three entrances to each school to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The new classroom building at Chapel Hill Middle will allow three open pods in the main building to be transitioned into fewer but larger classrooms, according to Portia Lake, spokesperson for DCSS.
The new classrooms will feature a door and more space, providing a 21st Century classroom for all students, Lake said.
“Our students will benefit from the renovated classrooms,” retiring Principal Dr. Jolene Morris said. “Group work and projects will be easier to conduct since teachers won’t have to be as concerned with the noise level as they are now with the open classrooms.”
Chapel Hill Middle opened in 1972 and is the county’s largest middle school with 1,230 students.
Alexander opened in 1986. The new classroom building at AHS has 26 classrooms and allows for the growing population at the school to learn in a traditional classroom building. Alexander had been using several trailers as classrooms for years, and the new building eliminates those.
Assistant Principal John Chandler said the new building also allows the Alexander campus to be organized into departments so that teachers can “more easily collaborate and flexibly group students.”
The Adaptive Learning Program will be housed in the upstairs suite that is equipped with a full kitchen, Chandler said.
“These students can experience learning on a whole new level because of the amenities in their suite,” Chandler said.
Additionally, the biology classes are equipped with state-of-the-art “Anatomage” tables.
“These additions will provide our biology and anatomy students with explorations into the human body that simply cannot be achieved by 2-dimensional resources or videos,” Chandler said.
Chapel Hill High, Douglas County High and New Manchester High also received “Anatomage” tables. A demonstration and training took place at CHHS and included Chapel Hill Health Sciences Instructor Sandy Smith and Anatomy Teacher Kristle Teal.
