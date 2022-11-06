ATLANTA — Georgia’s first experiment with new campaign finance committees that can accept unlimited donations has enabled Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to raise a combined $94.6 million this year in their race for the governorship.

The new Georgia leadership committees - created by the General Assembly last year and signed into law by Kemp – allow major-party candidates for governor and lieutenant governor as well as top Republican and Democratic legislative leaders to raise unlimited campaign contributions.

