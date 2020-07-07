While Gov. Brian Kemp may not issue a statewide mandate for face masks, he did deliver some chilling news for football fans who are reluctant to wear face covering.
The Republican governor said that it may be a “tall task” for football season if the state’s coronavirus numbers continue to climb.
Kemp made the comments as he kicked off a fly-around tour of the state last week.
“If people, especially our young people, don’t start wearing a mask when they’re going out in public — and our numbers keep rising — that’s going to be a tall task,” Kemp said, referring to college football.
However, high school sports could be in jeopardy too.
“We have to do what is best for the kids,” Lithia Springs football coach Corey Jarvis said. “Right now, we are doing what we need to do to get ready for the season. We know there is a threat that the season won’t take place.”
Douglas County assistant coach and athletic director Travis Smith said he is also concerned about the safety of the players and coaches.
“I don’t want to play if it is not safe,” Smith said. “Right now, there are no guarantees with this.”
Smith he doesn’t want to rush back to get a season completed.
“I don’t want to rush to get a season started, and two or three weeks later it is shutdown,” he said. “My mindset is the safety of the kids and coaches. This thing is still real.”
Three weeks ago, athletic teams in the county were permitted to start preseason conditioning work. It was the first on-campus activities that were allowed by the GHSA since sports were cancelled in mid-March in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia, one of the first states to begin reopening, reported records of new confirmed cases several days last week.
So far, Savannah is the only known Georgia city to issue a mask-wearing mandate.
Kemp has been reluctant to sign-off on a such a statewide mandate.
Right now, he is dangling the prospect of no football over citizens’ heads as a motive to wear a mask in public.
“We shouldn’t get to that,” Kemp said. “We shouldn’t need a mask mandate for people to do the right thing.”
Morehouse College in Atlanta, announced that it was cancelling its fall sports of football and cross country for the 2020 season. The Morehouse football team is coached by Douglasville resident Maurice Freeman.
The Tigers roster includes two former county high school players — Chase Burton (Alexander) and Ron Bradley (New Manchester).
Surrounding states like South Carolina and North Carolina are also talking about the possibility of no fall sports.
Cases in the United States have continued to rise the past two weeks, with the country reporting 52,789 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, the largest single-day total since the start of the pandemic.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) said last week that he will not lift the executive order that bans large gatherings, such as spectator sports and concerts, until the situation improves.
“And that means this fall will not be like other falls,” he said in a news conference. “We will not be able to have college football. We will not be able to have high school football.”
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) trying to hammer his point with a visual during a recent press briefing at the state Capitol.
According to the Washington Post, Hutchinson held a football in one hand and a mask in the other during the press conference.
“If we want football, high school football, high school sports this year and, beyond that, in college, we need to concentrate on this mask now,” Hutchinson said. “There’s a connection between the two. We wear our masks, we reduce the cases, we reduce the growth, we stop the spread of the virus. And that puts us in a better position to have some type of team sports this fall.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.