The new school year starts Monday in Douglas County, and Superintendent Trent North acknowledges it will be different.
While teachers and other staff will be at their respective schools bright and early for the first day of classes Monday, the district’s roughly 26,000 students will begin the year learning entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers have spent the past several weeks preparing to go to digital learning, something school systems across the country are also dealing with because of the continued spread of COVID-19.
“We are excited to begin another year of educating Douglas County students,” North said. “While I feel confident that my team is ready to effectively offer online learning, I do look forward to having students return to campus. I look forward to hearing school buses return to my neighborhood and being there to welcome students to class.
“This school year is different, as we will begin learning in our digital classrooms. Our administrators have spent several months enhancing our digital learning plan to ensure the success of every student. Teachers have embraced these tools and strategies and are committed to providing a positive learning experience for every child. I am confident that by working with parents, teachers and our community, we will once again have a safe and positive beginning to the school year.”
Over the past few weeks, the school system has been making sure every student in the district has a Chromebook or laptop.
In a message to students Thursday, the school system wrote online it wants “all students to be logged in and ready to learn first thing” on Monday.
While online learning is being directed by the DCSS central office, individual schools have some flexibility in how the daily schedule will work during online learning.
In mid-March, when schools initially went to digital learning as the pandemic began to hit the area, there was some confusion about how things were supposed to work.
Since then, the Douglas County School System has been trying to work those kinks out.
The school system has moved to Google’s suite of education tools, which is designed to make things more seamless for teachers and students.
Google Classroom keeps most things students will use in one place, allowing them to attend class with their teachers as if they were in the room, complete assignments and more.
DCSS is also utilizing ClassLink, which allows students to log in once and access all of their apps needed for school on any device.
Students will be expected to attend their classes and work on school work during the regular school day, with breaks for lunch.
The school system recommends that all students check their login for ClassLink before Monday and to reach out to their teachers with any problems.
Free curbside meal service will continue from Aug. 19-28 on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Alexander High, Arbor Station Elementary, Beulah Elementary, Chapel Hill High, Douglas County High, Factory Shoals Elementary, Lithia Springs High, Mason Creek Middle, North Douglas Elementary, New Manchester High and Turner Middle.
Beginning Sept. 2, meal service will be based on free or reduced price meal status, according to the school system.
