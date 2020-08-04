Douglas County has had 467 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past two weeks, statistics from the state Department of Public Health showed Monday.
The total number of confirmed cases in the county was at 2,331 as of Monday afternoon, with 49 deaths attributed to the disease and 295 hospitalizations caused by it.
While the county and much of the state is seeing a spike, local long-term facilities, which were hit hard in the spring, appear to be getting better at controlling the pandemic.
Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation has been the hardest hit long-term care facility in the county, numbers from a July 31 report from the state Department of Community Health show.
The facility on Highway 5 showed 88 resident cases, 14 resident deaths, 235 total tests administered, 65 residents recovered and 12 staff cases at the end of July.
At the end of May, Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation had 58 confirmed cases, 11 deaths and 11 staff members infected.
Gov. Brian Kemp and the Department of Community Health announced Friday that the state has now completed onsite infection control surveys for all 358 certified nursing homes in Georgia.
“I applaud the Department of Community Health and Commissioner Berry for their hard work to reach this critical milestone in our fight against COVID-19,” Kemp said in a prepared statement. “This pandemic has hit nursing homes across the country especially hard, and I am thankful for the extraordinary measures Georgia has taken to keep these vulnerable citizens safe. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect nursing home residents and staff from COVID-19.”
The surveys were completed by the Healthcare Facility Regulation Division (HFRD) of the Department of Community Health.
With COVID-19 escalating to a public health emergency in March, nursing homes were presented with the daunting challenge of “protecting some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” Kemp’s office said in a release.
On March 23, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) suspended routine survey activity for all State Survey Agencies, including HFRD, according to the release. Based on CMS protocol, DCH coordinated with the Department of Public Health and the Georgia National Guard for any onsite activity at nursing homes in order to minimize potential exposure of patients and residents to the virus and conserve the supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers and first responders.
On June 1, 2020, CMS issued guidance requiring HFRD to complete focused infection control surveys in 100% of certified Georgia nursing homes by July 31.
“The June 1 guidance from CMS certainly required us to mobilize quickly,” said Melanie Simon, HFRD Executive Director. “We were expedient in tapping into a number of different resources to obtain additional PPE during May that would enable us to safely enter Georgia’s nursing homes, and the entire team tackled this challenge with a lot of courage and passion.”
Cobb & Douglas Public Health is among the agencies that have worked specifically with Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation.
Dr. Janet Memark, medical director for Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH), said previously her agency and the Georgia National Guard have been working with the long-term care facility on “deep cleaning, mass testing and some infection prevention.”
In addition to Douglasville Nursing and Rehabilitation, three other long-term care facilities in Douglas County have had at least one resident test positive for COVID-19, according to the July 31 report from the state.
Benton House on Prestley Mill Road in Douglasville had one resident case, no deaths, 49 total tests administered, no recoveries and two staff members with the disease.
Grace Senior Living on Hospital Drive in Douglasville had one resident case, no deaths, four total tests administered and no staff cases.
And Oaks at Douglasville on Timber Ridge Drive had one resident case, no deaths, 23 tests administered, one resident recovered and one confirmed staff case.
The DCH regularly reports statistics on COVID-19 activity for all licensed nursing homes, all licensed assisted living communities, and licensed personal care homes of 25 beds or more.
Visit https://dch.georgia.gov for more information.
