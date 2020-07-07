The Pine Mountain Gold Museum announced that it has received certification as a Wildlife Habitat from the National Wildlife Federation.
The Villa Rica museum is a 30-acre attraction that sits on an actual gold mining site in west Douglas County. Patrons can currently hike the trails that wind around the property and take scenic photography. It is located at 1881 Stockmar Rd.
The certification as a Wildlife Habitat is intended to recognize facilities that are committed to sustainably providing the essential elements of wildlife habitat.
In order to receive certification as a Wildlife Habitat, an area must meet a minimum number of elements in each of five categories: food, water, cover, places to raise young, and sustainable practices.
Current conservation efforts at the park are focused on both the local wildlife as well as natural flora and fauna at the property. Staff is also cataloging the wildlife at the museum and to date, more than 130 different species have been recorded.
Museum officials have previously said that they hope to expand the property line farther, and the expanded property line would increase the amount that they can conserve.
The National Wildlife Federation aims towards the restoration and conservation of wildlife. The federation was founded in 1936 by J.N. “Ding” Darling, a Pulitzer Prize-winning political cartoonist.
The NWF began after a meeting in Washington D.C. where Darling urged conservationists to protect the country’s wildlife.
The museum staff has been working towards certification since 2016 and is additionally registered with The National Pollinators Garden Network.
The National Pollinator Garden Network is a partnership between conservation organizations, gardening groups, volunteer civic associations, and participating federal agencies to inspire people and organizations to create more pollinator habitats.
An on-site apiary houses worker bees that help pollinate the natural flora and fauna around the museum that can work without the stress of the modern world such as harmful pesticides.
The staff is working towards further certifications for the forest at the state and city level.
“Each certification that our site achieves further increases the value of Pine Mountain Gold Museum’s unique natural resources to the community,” a news release from the museum stated.
