Lithia Springs High School and Douglas County High School were the final local high schools to hold their graduation ceremonies. The Wednesday graduations were held in-person with social distancing and other precautions. The ceremonies gave students in the Class of 2020 — who saw their senior years upended by the coronavirus pandemic — a chance to celebrate their milestone accomplishments with friends, family and educators.
