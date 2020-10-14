The Post Road bridge over Dog River in west Douglas County is closing Friday for about six months while the Georgia Department of Transportation replaces the bridge.
GDOT spokesperson Tori Brown announced the bridge closure in a release Tuesday.
Brown said traffic will be detoured around the 0.19-closure on Post Road between Jenkins Road and Tyree Road. Roadside signage will alert drivers of the closure in advance, she said. The closure and detour are being installed to help ensure safety for workers and motorists.
Brown said traffic attempting to travel northbound on Post Road will be detoured westbound on Tyree Road, northbound on Liberty Road, eastbound on Helton Road to access southbound Post Road.
Traffic attempting to travel southbound on Post Road will be detoured westbound on Helton Road, southbound on Liberty Road and eastbound on Tyree Road to travel northbound on Post Road, Brown said.
