The Prayer Center of West Georgia assembled a collection of clergyman, business leaders, judges and medical professionals to help observe the National Day of Prayer on Thursday.
Several residents joined in as prayer and declarations were offered in front of the Douglas County Courthouse.
“We declare that the righteous be in control of our nation,” Pastor Dave Divine of Chapel Hill Church prayed. “We want people of America to rejoice.”
Divine led the gathering in a verse of “God Bless America” to conclude his message.
Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell read off the 12 declarations that Ned Fowler of the Prayer Center of West Georgia created for the hourlong event.
In the past, prayer was offered from topics.
“I’m here to declare that Satan will not win,” Caldwell said. “I’m coming out against him. He has not power. I declare that He will redeem our soul and nation. We need to restore righteousness to places of authority. We declare that America is blessed because we believe in you.”
Last year, most of the prayers centered around the pandemic, which forced the event to a largely online only format with the exception of the individuals that led prayers.
The Rev. Mark Evans of Believers Church led the attendees with a couple songs as he was joined by Abby and Matt Schaffer of Chapel Hill Church.
Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Commissioner Ann Jones Guider were among the attendees along with Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette.
“You are still the God of America,” the Rev. Edwin Ford of Crossroads for Life Ministries prayed. “No plague shall come against us. We know you have been with us even through COVID. We pray for godly leaders. We pray that you will unify this nation.”
Prayer was offered for an end to the yearlong pandemic and that people remain strong in their faith.
“This is a year of jubilation,” the Rev Josh Smith of Cowan Mill Church said. “My God is good. He doesn’t know how to fail. Lord, your word is unshakable.”
