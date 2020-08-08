The CEO of one of Villa Rica’s largest employers will speak to the city’s civic and business leaders next week.
James Love III, chairman and CEO of Printpack, will speak at noon, Aug. 12, as part of the “Leadership Luncheon” series sponsored by Villa Rica Main Street.
The luncheon, which is normally held at The Venue, 150 Stone St., will be both virtual and in person. Stone will speak live via the Zoom teleconferencing platform. Guests can also log in or come to The Venue in person for a pre-packaged meal at a cost of $15. Seating will follow social distancing requirements.
Links to purchase lunch or to log into the meeting can be found on the Villa Rica Main Street Facebook page, or you can call the office at (678) 840-1160.
Printpack is a packaging company that specializes in the food, beverage, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. Their products feature high-impact graphics, and the company has multiple plants in the U.S., including Villa Rica, as well as in China and Mexico. It services many well-recognized companies, including multiple Fortune 500 companies.
The family-owned company was founded in 1956 as a printing company that made cellophane bags. The company is now led by James Love, son of the founder.
Love has served two terms as chairman of the Flexible Packaging Association, the flexible packaging industry’s major trade association. He currently serves on the Board of The Boy Scouts of America — Atlanta Area Council and the Board of the United Way of Greater Atlanta. He previously served on the Boards of the Westminster Schools, Agnes Scott College, Piedmont Driving Club, the Visiting Nurse Association and the Bridge Family Center.
He has been an active Duke alum, serving in leadership roles in past reunion gift campaigns and is a current member of the Rotary Club of Atlanta, Piedmont Driving Club, Capital City Club and Peachtree Golf Club. He is also a lifelong member of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
The leadership luncheon series is held bimonthly and brings together executives, entrepreneurs, educational leaders and innovators from throughout the region to discuss trends, challenges and opportunities facing their respective fields.
This year, the program is sponsored by Tanner Health Systems, Southwire, and Synovus Bank-Villa Rica branch.
