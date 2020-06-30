By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
The Douglas County Board of Assessors will mail annual assessment notices on Wednesday.
The notices are provided to all owners of taxable real estate and taxable personal property such as boats and business equipment.
The Board of Assessors has proposed 100% Fair Market Value and 40% Assessed Value for property as of Jan. 1, 2020. The values will be used by the Douglas County Board of Commissioners for county government, the Board of Education for the county school system and city councils in Douglasville, Villa Rica and Austell for the county’s cities to set millage rates and mail out property tax bills through the Tax Commissioner’s Office.
Also, the notice gives an estimated tax bill, which helps property owners determine the approximate tax amount they may pay based on the proposed values. The actual millage rates that will be used in conjunction with the assessed value of your property to determine your tax bill will be adopted later this summer by the BOC and the respective city councils.
Property owners who wish to appeal the notice must submit their appeal in writing by mail postmarked no later than the deadline of Aug. 17, 2020.
Appeals by fax or email are not acceptable. Appeals may be dropped off seven days a week, 24 hours a day during appeal time by placing them in the Tax Commissioner’s drop box located in the parking lot to the left of the Tax Commissioner’s Office, 6200 Fairburn Rd.
The Board of Assessors/Appraisal Department Office, also located at 6200 Fairburn Rd., is closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Please check the county’s website for status update at celebratedouglascounty.com.
Call the Appraisal Department at 770-920-7228 to discuss your appeal with an appraiser.
