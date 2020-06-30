RECENT ARRESTS
• Eboni Myrick, 41, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Gabrielle Woodring, 30, was charged with possession of schedule II and theft by shoplifting. No bond was listed.
• Otis Carmichael, 68, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Vicente Bartolo-Popoca, 42, was charged with aggravated assault FVA. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Kalpheel Hogan, 28, was charged with simple battery-harm. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tom Rogers, 24, was charged with theft by receiving stolen vehicle. Bond was set at • $5,000.
• Cameron Whitmire, 31, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Brandy Martin, 41, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Elevonta Cooper, 25, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Travis Wright, 26, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Terrenz Johnson, 20, was charged with simple battery FVA and criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Phil Ray III, 20, was charged with robbery. Bond was set at $7,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.