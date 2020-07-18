RECENT ARRESTS
• Gregory Hernandez, 49, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Condra Davis, 25, was charged with robbery-sudden snatch. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Michael Napier, 49, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Bradley Jackson, 53, was charged with shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Christopher Oliver, 30, was charged with possession of firearms by convicted felons and obstruction. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Peggi Gonzales, 43, was charged with aggravated assault FVA. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Scheryl Herrin, 59, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $5,000.
