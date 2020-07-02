RECENT ARRESTS
• Austin Lance, 26, was charged with possession of schedule II. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Chase Pinkston, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Mehkia Grace, 18, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tiffany Stone, 18, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Andrew Puig, 22, was charged with criminal damage to property and reckless conduct. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Buford Rayburn, 42, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass — damage. Bond was set at $5,500.
