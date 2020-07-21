RECENT ARRESTS
• Faye Camp, 53, was charged with disorderly house. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Berry McKinney, 30, was charged with false imprisonment and battery FVA. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Terrell Hawkins, 43, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Otis Carmichael Jr., 68, was charged with disorderly house. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Damion Coleman, 47, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearms-convicted felons, possession of marijuana, obstruction, DUI, no registration, proof of minimum insurance, and driving on divided highways. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Cyrus Lavender, 21, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Steven Morris, 21, was charged with possession of firearms during certain crimes, schedule II controlled substances and possession of firearm by convicted felon. Bond was set at $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.