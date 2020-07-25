RECENT ARRESTS
• Maurice Oreggio, 54, was charged with forgery, criminal attempt to commit a felony, giving false name/DOB, identity fraud and attempt to obtain drugs by fraud. Bond was set at $35,000.
• Destine Thomas-Scott, 23, was charged with criminal. No bond was listed.
• Amelia Brunson, 58, was charged with DUI and failure to stop at stop sign. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Prince Bediako, 37, was charged with theft by receiving stolen vehicle and theft by racing stolen property. No bond was listed.
• Zachary Lankford, 26, was charged with battery FVA, obstruction of officers, simple battery on law enforcement officer and pedestrian under the influence. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Ryan Bailey, 25, was charged with DUI, driving with suspended license, failure to maintain lane and violation of limited permit. Bond was set at $8,500.
