RECENT ARRESTS
• Rayjuan Herring, 23, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a schedule I substance, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Quantavius Avery, 21, was charged with simple battery — FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Darryl Whitney, 37, was charged with DUI, no insurance, moped operators must be licensed, operating motorcycles on roadways laned for traffic, moped operators must wear a helmet, financial transaction card fraud and forgery. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Adonis Reese, 29, was charged with possession of firearms by convicted felons. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Andrew Johnson, 30, was charged with false request — ambulance service and unlawful conduct during 911 call. Bond was set at $4,000.
