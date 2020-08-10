RECENT ARRESTS
• Sheila Montague, 57, was charged with nine counts of party to a crime - aggravated assault and party to a crime - reckless conduct. Bond was denied.
• Miracle Montague, 22, was charged with simple battery and battery, Bond was set at $3,500.
• Coren Boye-Owusu, 34, was charged with harboring an escapee/fugitive. Bond was denied.
• Julie Gillstrap, 42, was charged with identity fraud. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Jessica Moss, 28, was charged with theft by shoplifting and giving false name. No bond was listed.
• Verily Gramling, 47, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kwashawn Lane, 28, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $100.
• John Willoughby, 49, was charged with battery. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Bret Hampton, 60, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Lexter Porter, 51, was charged with simple battery FVA, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Tyrone Richardson, 22, was charged with DUI with injuries and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jamie Stephenson, 49, was charged with crossing guard lines and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Richard Betancourt, 36, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Teddy Gaston, 23, was charged with possession of firearms by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and proof of minimum insurance. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Antonio McDonald, 24, was charged with criminal interference with government property and obstruction. Bond was set at $4,500.
• John Mauldin, 35, was charged with criminal trespass and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Joshua Freeman, 26, was charged with obstruction, criminal trespass and riding on roadways and bicycle paths. Bond was set at $4,500.
