RECENT ARRESTS
• John Horton, 55, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jason Newsome, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $17,500.
• Amaini Varona, 24, was charged with terroristic threats and acts. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Mechel Winston, 18, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Heidi Roberts, 34, was charged with possession of schedule I, possession of meth, marijuana and drug related objects. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Ian Maxey, 20, was charged with theft by shoplifting and obstruction. Bond was set at $3,500.
• William Bradley Hall, 45, was charged with aggravated assault FVA, felony terroristic threats and battery FVA. Bond was denied.
• Lamario Alvin, 39, was charged with harassing phone calls. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Mardrecus Johnson, 27, was charged with possession of schedule I, marijuana, possession of firearms by convicted felons and theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Kevin Groberg, 39, was charged with registration of sex offenders. Bond was denied.
• Danny Taylor, 30, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Darrius Spencer, 29, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Deandre Speaks, 32, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and marijuana. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Oscar Lopez, 43, was charged with pedestrians under the influence. Bond was set at $500.
• Joseph Foreman III, 52, was charged with DUI, too fast for conditions and following too closely. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kelvin Holloway, 44, was charged with obstruction and theft by shoplifting. Bond was denied.
• Darrick Jefferson, 49, was charged with false report of a crime. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Thomas Wade, 58, was charged with two counts of sale of meth and two counts of use of communication facilities. Bond was denied.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.