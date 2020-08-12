RECENT ARRESTS

• John Horton, 55, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.

• Jason Newsome, 36, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $17,500.

• Amaini Varona, 24, was charged with terroristic threats and acts. Bond was set at $2,500.

• Mechel Winston, 18, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $5,000.

• Heidi Roberts, 34, was charged with possession of schedule I, possession of meth, marijuana and drug related objects. Bond was set at $10,000.

• Ian Maxey, 20, was charged with theft by shoplifting and obstruction. Bond was set at $3,500.

• William Bradley Hall, 45, was charged with aggravated assault FVA, felony terroristic threats and battery FVA. Bond was denied.

• Lamario Alvin, 39, was charged with harassing phone calls. Bond was set at $1,500.

• Mardrecus Johnson, 27, was charged with possession of schedule I, marijuana, possession of firearms by convicted felons and theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $9,500.

• Kevin Groberg, 39, was charged with registration of sex offenders. Bond was denied.

• Danny Taylor, 30, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Darrius Spencer, 29, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Deandre Speaks, 32, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and marijuana. Bond was set at $3,500.

• Oscar Lopez, 43, was charged with pedestrians under the influence. Bond was set at $500.

• Joseph Foreman III, 52, was charged with DUI, too fast for conditions and following too closely. Bond was set at $2,000.

• Kelvin Holloway, 44, was charged with obstruction and theft by shoplifting. Bond was denied.

• Darrick Jefferson, 49, was charged with false report of a crime. Bond was set at $4,500.

• Thomas Wade, 58, was charged with two counts of sale of meth and two counts of use of communication facilities. Bond was denied.