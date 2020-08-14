RECENT ARRESTS
• Jason Lawrence, 32, was charged with burglary and theft by taking. Bond was denied.
• Steven Cox, 49, was charged with obstruction and public drunkenness. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Coray Jones, 50, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Alicia Ann Gaylor, 30, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Austin Lowery, 18, was charged with reckless conduct. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Darion Blue, 26, was charged with marijuana and crossing guard lines. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Tobias Thompson, 21, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass damage and simple assault.Bond was set at $3,000.
• Oscar Barajas, 36, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, suspended license, brake lights and turn signals and littering. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Kenneth Pierce, 39, was charged with criminal damage and simple battery. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Mehkia Grace, 18, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Christina Cargill, 35, was charged with schedule II and marijuana. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Azizat Aloboh-Bakare, 23, was charged with marijuana. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Bobby Reynolds Jr., 42, was charged with financial transaction card fraud. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Michael Griffin, 21, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Bond was denied.
• Edwin Deika, 50, was charged with aggravated battery. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Dylan Smith, 21, was charged with burglary and theft by taking. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Anthony Ashcraft, 28, was charged with obstruction, possession of meth, two counts of possession of controlled substances, drug related objects and marijuana. Bond was set at $13,000.
• Jerry Haynes, 35, was charged with schedule II, drug related objects and stopped in roadway. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Dwight Clarkson, 34, was charged with schedule II, marijuana and drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Anthony Davis, 31, was charged with possession of meth, suspended license, headlights and taillights. Bond was denied.
• Charles Baker, 42, was charged with suspended license and marijuana. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Kenneth Pierce, 39, was charged with criminal damage to property and simple battery. Bond was set at $4,000
