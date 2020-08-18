RECENT ARRESTS
• Megan Hendrix, 31, was charged with four counts of homicide by vehicle, 16 counts of serious injury by vehicle, three counts of DUI/Drugs and reckless driving. Bond was denied.
• Jessica Marshall-Pina, 30, was charged with obstruction and suspended license. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Hugh Crider, 50, was charged with simple assault FVA, criminal trespass FVA and theft by taking. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Corey Todd, 29, was charged with possession of schedule I and possession of firearm with an altered ID mark. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Roberto Bodden, 36, was charged with possession of schedule I. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Anthony Tyler, 30, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Jacques Mathieu, 29, was charged with possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Darrel Beck, 39, was charged with obstruction/harassing 911 calls. Bond was set at $1,000.
• David Christianson, 57, was charged with criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Christopher Henry, 24, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of marijuana and speeding. Bond was denied.
• Stephen Green, 36, was charged with fleeing/attempting, DUI/Drugs, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, reckless driving, drug related objects and obedience traffic control devices. Bond was denied.
• Russel Joyce Sr., 44, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Patrick Foster, 27, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Wade Jackson, 50, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was denied.
