RECENT ARRESTS
• James Irby, 33, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Pennie Mitchell, 24, was charged with obstruction, simple battery and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Desiree Melo, 21, was charged with criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Rajau Darrisaw, 38, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Keon Brown, 37, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Matthew Carver, 32, was charged with battery FVA and criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Kevin Swanson, 41, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Ishmael Hall, 42, was charged with possession of schedule IV, possession of marijuana, obstruction, reckless driving, suspended license, expired registration and open alcoholic beverage. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Heather Banks, 35, was charged with two counts of identity fraud, two counts of forgery and cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• Kendra Waldron, 32, was charged with party to a crime — aggravated assault. Bond was denied.
• Sasha Navarrao, 30, was charged with giving false name, suspended license and stop signs and yield signs. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Stephen Green, 36, was charged with fleeing/attempting, DUI/Drugs, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, reckless driving, drug related objects and obedience traffic control devices. Bond was denied.
• Russel Joyce Sr., 44, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Patrick Foster, 27, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Wade Jackson, 50, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was denied.
