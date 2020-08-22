RECENT ARRESTS
• Demarious Buckholts, 25, was charged with schedule I, possession of firearm/knife during crimes, obstruction, marijuana and drug related objects. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Austin Duffey, 24, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault deadly weapon and cruelty to children. Bond was denied.
• Daniel Huckaby, 45, was charged with theft by taking, suspended license and equipment for motorcycle riders. Bond was denied.
• Wanda Higgins, 43, was charged with battery FVA and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Camille Williams, 26, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Breanna Epps, 21, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Taranisha Miller, 20, was charged with armed robbery. Bond was denied.
• Bobby Clark Jr., 44, was charged with violate family violence order. Bond was denied.
• Shatara Stargill, 34, was charged with criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Michael Stallworth, 33, was charged with possession of firearm during certain crimes and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $44,000.
