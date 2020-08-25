RECENT ARRESTS
• Rinda Mubarik, 23, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $12,000.
• Alexus Barnett, 22, was charged with criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Amy Fretwell, 41, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Travon Williams, 20, was charged with criminal interference with government property and obstruction. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Noe Zamora Jr., 46, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• James Alexander, 44, was charged with registration of sex offenders, giving false name, obstruction and simple battery. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Dequavius Johnson, 29, was charged with theft by receiving stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kalpheel Hogan, 28, was charged with riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kevyn Stewart, 49, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Justin Benson, 22, was charged with obstruction, marijuana and headlights. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Russell Weatherspoon, 21, was charged with riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Corey Ballard, 32, was charged with homicide by vehicle, hit and run, DUI, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude, stop signs/yield signs, obedience traffic control, open alcoholic beverage, failure to maintain lane, suspended license, immediate reports of accidents, speeding and taillights. Bond was denied.
• Yolanda Williams, 43, was charged with forgery. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Cherise Johnson, 41, was charged with reckless conduct. Bond was set at $2,000.
