RECENT ARRESTS
• Jarvis Luster, 31, was charged with battery FVA and obstruction. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Jacob Mullins, 39, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kevin Bullard, 32, was charged with trafficking meth, possession of a firearm and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Bond was denied.
• Demetris Harvey Jr., 19, was charged with entering automobile, theft by receiving stolen property, entering automobile, possession of firearm/knife during a crime, criminal damage to property, financial transaction card theft, theft by receiving stolen property, entering automobile and obstruction. Bond was denied.
• Kentavious Jeffries, 18, was charged with criminal damage to property, entering automobile, theft by receiving stolen property and financial transaction card theft. Bond was denied.
• Jeffrey Newell, 56, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Adrion Bailey, 30, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Timothy Shanks, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana and speeding over 100 mph. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Ronald Ethridge, 34, was charged with loitering or prowling and obstruction. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Robert Thomas Jr., 37, was charged with DUI and suspended license. Bond was set at $2,500.
