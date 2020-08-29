RECENT ARRESTS
• Paris Holman, 19, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Ryan Crayton, 26, was charged with rape — strongarm and sexual battery. Bond was denied.
• Antonio Battle, 48, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Darrell Geilhaupt, 54, was charged with registration of sex offenders. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Corarius Porter, 23, was charged with simple battery FVA, criminal trespass FVA and obstruction. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Donald Owens, 51, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Tomorrick Means, 40, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Ivan Matthews, 35, was charged with possession of firearm/knife during a crime, possession of marijuana with intent and failure to maintain lane. Bond was set at $15,500.
• Antonio Newbill, 22, was charged with battery FVA and theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $11,500.
• Chad Capaccio, 45, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Robert Mullins, 36, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Taylor Williams, 24, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was denied.
• Kentavious Jeffries, 19, was charged with criminal damage to property, entering auto, theft by receiving stolen property, financial transaction card theft, possession of firearms during crimes and obstruction. Bond was denied.
• Demetris Harvey Jr., 19, was charged with two counts of entering auto and two counts of criminal damage to property. Bond was denied.
• Christopher Bridges, 46, was charged with possession of meth and possession of heroin. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Ladareon Ladd, 18, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Elandrex McBee, 21, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $1,500.
