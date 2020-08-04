RECENT ARRESTS
• Alexis Abiley, 28, was charged with simple battery FVA and criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Eric Lyle, 44, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Daniel Vega, 35, was charged with simple battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,250.
• Michael Royster Jr., 31, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Ricardo Wheeler, 54, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Garrett Thurman, 32, was charged with license suspended. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Maquintise Davis, 35, was charged with obstruction, license suspended and wrong side of road. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Brandon Boyd, 35, was charged with riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Brooke Stephens, 29, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects and loitering or prowling. Bond was denied.
• Jessica Puig, 45, was charged with obstruction of officers and loitering or prowling. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Ayanna Nunnally, 43, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving with suspended license, no passing zones, speed restricting basic rules, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding and improper lane change. Bond was set at $10,000.
