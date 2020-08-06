RECENT ARRESTS
• Samuel Hitchcock, 46, was charged with simple assault FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Elandrex McBee, 21, was charged with criminal trespass FVA, obstruction and criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Joshua Mullings, 41, was charged with driving while license suspended. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Wesley Flanigan, 46, was charged with criminal damage to property, criminal trespass and battery. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Keith Armstrong, 33, was charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of schedule I or II with intent, possession of firearm or knife during crimes. Bond was set at $28,000.
• Deborah Rhodes, 37, was charged with possession of schedule IV and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Melissa Cook, 33, was charged with forgery. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Ayanna Nunnally, 43, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, driving while license suspended, no passing zones, speed restrictions basic rules, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding and improper lane change. Bond was set at $11,000.
