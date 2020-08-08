RECENT ARRESTS
• Ashley Olivier, 26, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Worlashi Srigboh, 25, was charged with criminal attempt to commit a felony, obstruction and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Billy Ray Derington Jr., 62, was charged with possession of meth and possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Michael Grainger, 51, was charged with trafficking meth, DUI drugs and marijuana. Bond was denied.
• Mehkia Grace, 18, was charged with criminal interference with government property and simple battery — police officer. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Jeffrey Thompson, 48, was charged with possession of meth and theft of lost or mislaid property. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Aundre Osborne, 46, was charged with criminal trespass — enter after notice. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Tommy Blair, 24, was charged with simple battery FVA and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Ian Watts, 20, was charged with simple battery — police officer, escape and obstruction. Bond was denied.
• Muiz Raju, 19, was charged with obstruction. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Gerard Martin, 30, was charged with possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jeffery Brown, 22, was charged with public drunkenness. Bond was set at $100.
