RECENT ARRESTS
• Heather Banks, 35, was charged with criminal damage to property, falsification of medical records, practicing as a nurse without license and reckless conduct. Bond was denied.
• Jasmine Williams, 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $8,500.
• Ahlyssa Thompson, 30, was charged with possession of schedule I substance and possession of marijuana. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Rachel Wood, 35, was charged with possession of a schedule II substance and seatbelt required. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Lena Johnson, 52, was charged with criminal trespass damage FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Bheki Dlamini, 34, was charged with aggravated assault — strangulation and forgery. Bond was set at $8,500.
• Joshua Hardegree, 36, was charged with discharge firearm under influence, reckless conduct, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Bond was set at $9,500.
• Darius Stevenson, 30, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $1,000.
• David Glass Jr, 21, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Edward Harris, 51, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $10,000.
• Keenan Hegarty, 35, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,500.
Keith Macon, 26, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Robin Fuller, 53, was charged with simple assault FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Teddy Moore, 52, was charged with giving a false name to a law enforcement officer. No bond was listed.
• Eric Coverson, 64, was charged with theft by taking. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jalen Hopson, 19, was charged with fleeing/eluding police, license required, reckless driving, wrong side of the roadway, operator must have helmet, operator must have eye protection, obedience to traffic devices, no proof of insurance, speeding 66/35 and operating between lanes of traffic. Bond was denied.
