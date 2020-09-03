RECENT ARRESTS
• Nicholas Harper, 33, was charged with driving on suspended license and improper backing. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Tony Hollis Sr., 41, was charged with public drunkenness. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Jarael Thornton, 29, was charged with two counts of criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kenneth Pack, 40, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Juan Pena-Vargas, 18, was charged with license required. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Falissia Stewart, 41, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Kristie Clayton, 51, was charged with theft by conversion. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Jessica Morrow, 40, was charged with theft by shoplifting. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Jay Leverette, 32, was charged with assault on unborn child, aggravated assault, cruelty to child and battery FVA. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Charles Weaver, 41, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Martin Puga, 27, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended and reckless driving. No bond was listed.
• Bradley McGuire, 30, was charged with criminal trespass damage and simple assault. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Ramiro Cuevas, 48, was charged with pedestrians under the influence. Bond was set at $500.
• Jennifer Gosse, 41, was charged with possession of meth. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Jennifer Smith, 38, was charged with false statements and writings. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Tobias Pope, 30, was charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, DUI, license required, speeding, headlights required, driving on roadway laned for traffic and open alcoholic beverage. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Edgar Betancourt, 40, was charged with simple assault FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Ahmaad McKenzie, 39, was charged with burglary. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Reginald Taylor, 52, was charged with burglary. Bond was set at $5,000.
