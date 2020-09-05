RECENT ARRESTS
• Carmel Lear, 36, was charged with burglary and suspended license. Bond was set at $6,500.
• Tyrone Cash, 33, was charged with possession of marijuana, suspended license and speeding. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Arthur Riddles, 53, was charged with robbery, harassing 911 calls and simple battery FV. BOnd was set at $2,000.
• Tyron Greer, 28, was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm/knife during crime, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of firearms by a convicted felon and drug related objects. Bond was set at $11,000.
• Corey Thornton, 34, was charged with hit and run, possession of marijuana, obstruction, criminal interference with government property, obstruction of officers and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $7,500.
• Tiffany Johnson, 36, was charged with possession cocaine, fleeing/attempting to elude, crossing guard lines with drugs, schedule I, misdemeanor marijuana, drug related objects, headlights, obedience to traffic control devices, and wrong side of road. Bond was set at $13,600.
• Brian Prioleau, 31, was charged with suspended license. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Princess Parros, 37, was charged with three counts of forgery and obstruction. Bond was set at $5,500.
• Damon Dale, 23, was charged with giving false name. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Michael Akins, 52, was charged with criminal trespass. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Brian Bovell, 23, was charged with aggravated assault FVA and cruelty to children. Bond was set at $7,000.
• Joe Mends, 36, was charged with aggravated assault FVA and cruelty to children. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Michael Bell, 42, was charged with schedule I, possession of meth and marijuana. Bond was denied.
• Rajau Darrisaw, 38, was charged with riot in a penal institution. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Desmond Wilson, 21, was charged with suspended license. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Iyanna Niles, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana, drug related objects and speeding. Bond was set at $4,250.
• Deshawn Black, 44, was charged with suspended license. Bond was set at $3,025.
