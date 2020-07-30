RECENT ARRESTS
• Coray Jones, 50, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Deonte Drain, 25, was charged with possession of schedule I, possession of marijuana and window tint. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Reginald Thomas, 19, was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm/knife during a crime. Bond was set at $4,500.
• De’ondre Hutchins, 26, was charged with fleeing/eluding. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Xavier Mayo, 22, was charged with riot in penal institution. Bond was set at $500.
• Devyn Rogers, 24, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Tevin Smith, 27, was charged with fleeing/eluding, possession of marijuana less than an ounce, license required, removing/affixing license plate, suspended registration, reckless driving, driving on right side of road and speeding 150/70. Bond was denied.
• Kiera Blackwell, 19, was charged with aggravated assault and criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $6,000.
• Aaron Daniels, 19, was charged with aggravated battery and riot in a penal institution. BOnd was denied.
• Jason Margel, 41, was charged with criminal trespass FVA and obstruction. Bond was set at $3,000.
