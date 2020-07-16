RECENT ARRESTS
• Raesheil Jackson, 25, was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, prescriptions must be in original container, giving false name/info to law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of a schedule III substance. Bond was set at $9,200.
• Richard Thornton, 33, was charged with aggravated stalking. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Hassan Khan, 33, was charged with possession of meth, possession of cocaine, simple assault-FVA and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $8,000.
• Kelvin Austin, 32, was charged with four counts of simple assault and criminal trespass-FVA. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Oscar Barajas, 33, was charged with fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving, speeding 66/45 and driving with a suspended license. Bond was set at $4,500.
