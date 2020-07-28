RECENT ARRESTS
• Melissa Davy, 38, was charged with criminal trespass-damage and cruelty to children FVA. Bond was set at $1,100.
• Brandie Reese, 39, was charged with possession of meth and theft by receiving stolen property. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Petrina Miller, 42, was charged with criminal trespass-damage. Bond was set at $500.
• Emily Hutchinson, 32, was charged with possession of meth and no tag. Bond was set at $4,500.
• Donavie Huskinsson, 59, was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule V and drug related objects. Bond was set at $3,200.
• Aaliyah Simien, 22, was charged with possession of marijuana and following too close. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Robert Evans, 31, was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery FVA, two counts of cruelty to children and speeding. Bond was set at $16,000.
• Jared Belton, 32, was charged with theft by deception and forgery. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Lashaddrick Arnold, 43, was charged with simple battery. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Julius Davis, 24, was charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond was denied.
• Aaron Daniels, 19, was charged with aggravated battery and riot in a penal institution. BOnd was denied.
• Jason Margel, 41, was charged with criminal trespass FVA and obstruction. Bond was set at $3,000.
