RECENT ARRESTS
• Alexus Landa, 21, was DUI, failure to maintain lane, giving false name/info to law enforcement. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Frank Chavez, 21, was charged with battery FVA. Bond was set at $4,000.
• Asohnte Fonfield, 19, was charged with obstruction of officers and loitering/prowling. Bond was set at $2,000.
• William Summers, 19, was charged with obstruction of officers and loitering/prowling. Bond was set at $2,000.
• Kevin Everette Sr., 59, was charged with $1,500.
• Frank Everette, 82, was charged with obstruction of officers. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Jatoshia Carpenter, 30, was charged with aggravated assault. Bond was set at $5,000.
• Nekia Cook, 45, was charged with manufacturing marijuana, trafficking heroin, possession of meth, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of drug related objects and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime. Bond was denied.
• Aikeem Reason, 20, was charged with criminal interference with government property. Bond was set at $1,500.
• Leon Ross, 39, was charged with criminal trespass FVA. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Leila Labranche, 21, was charged with DUI with injuries, driving without license on person, turn signals, instructional permit and open container. Bond was set at $2,500.
• Zahniel Delgado, 28, was charged with criminal damage to property. Bond was set at $1,000.
• Luther Rhodes, 43, was charged with registration of sex offenders. Bond was set at $3,000.
• Robert Thompson, 30, was charged with possession of meth, possession of heroin and drug related objects. Bond was set at $9,000.
• Cathay Finnie, 52, was charged with theft by shoplifting and false name/DOB. Bond was set at $3,500.
• Michael Arroyo-Barreto, 30, was charged with possession of meth, criminal damage to property and drug related objects. Bond was set at $7,500.
