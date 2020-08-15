Cindy Worthan Chaffin was “quintessential Douglasville,” her son Luke said.
She grew up along Fairburn Road when it was still mostly cotton fields, and one of her earliest memories was of seeing the smoke from the old courthouse when it burned in 1956.
Cindy died in 2007 from cancer at the age of 59 after a lifetime of service to her hometown — including nearly 10 years as Clerk of Superior and State Court in Douglas County.
The Douglasville City Council paid tribute to Cindy on Aug. 3, passing a resolution renaming the stretch of Dorris Road between Hospital Drive and Durelee Lane to Cindy W. Chaffin Boulevard.
“Cindy Chaffin was the kind of person you would be blessed to know,” said Tammy Howard, the current Clerk of Courts. “She had a special way to lift your heart with that big smile of hers. She loved the people of Douglas County and served them with concern, honesty and love. It was a pleasure to know her not only as the Clerk of Superior Court, but also my friend.”
Luke Chaffin said he and his sisters Michelle Dennis and Monica Rainwater asked the city about possibly renaming a street in honor of their mother in May. Luke said they gave three suggestions for streets that might be renamed for their mom — all near Fairburn Road where she spent so much of her life.
He said it was Councilman Mark Adams who suggested the stretch of Dorris Road eventually chosen, and he noted that the Douglas County Multimodal Transportation Center was the only building on the road he was aware of that would have to change its address.
“When someone passes away you want to find a way to do something meaningful, find a way to memorialize them,” Luke Chaffin said. “One thing that I do remember my mom saying specifically was that she didn’t want to be forgotten. So when we think of what the renaming of this street will mean to our family and to her friends and even to people that her name might have been familiar, maybe her face was familiar, is to not only help them memorialize her, remind them of different memories, or just put a smile on your face, but I think also maybe some kind of opportunity to celebrate the leaders in the Douglasville and Douglas County community that are women specifically. I’m not aware of that many streets in the county that are named for women.”
Cindy graduated from Douglas County High School in 1966 and started her career in public service with the county government in the Tax Department in 1976. She later moved to the Clerk of Superior Court’s office and worked as calendar clerk for Superior Court Judge David Emerson.
In the 1990s, Cindy was promoted to Chief Deputy Clerk under Jane Williams.
Cindy was appointed to Clerk of Superior Court when Williams retired in 1998. She ran for the office twice, winning both times unopposed.
She helped move the office from the old courthouse in downtown Douglasville to the new courthouse when it opened in 1998. And she served as Clerk when the state court was added in Douglas County.
In 2008, Cindy was posthumously inducted as a Douglas County Pathway of Service honoree — the highest accolade the county’s citizens can bestow on a fellow citizen who has spent their life in service to others.
Luke and Michelle say their mom considered her work family an extended part of her own family. One of Luke’s favorite stories about his mom is when one of her employees in the Clerk’s office introduced Cindy to a friend as her boss.
“My mom immediately corrected her and said, ‘No this is my friend. We’re friends.’ For her, in a way that only she could do, her office was her family. She was the Clerk of Superior Court, but she really looked at them as friends and as family,” Luke said.
Cindy grew up in a politically prominent family in Douglas County. Her father, J. Tom Worthan, was a city councilman and served as mayor of Douglasville in the 1970s. A park at Dallas Highway and Strickland Street in the downtown Douglasville area is named in honor of her father.
Her brother, Tom Worthan, was a state representative who later served three terms as chairman of the Douglas County Board of Commissioners.
But Luke said his mom was “humble” and didn’t set out to get into politics. It was just something that happened along the way, he said, as she dedicated her life to serving her hometown.
Cindy found out she was sick in March of 2005, and Luke said she kept working as much as she could until near the end.
Michelle has lots of fond memories of her mom, from watching “Days of Our Lives” and other soap operas to cooking with her and going to the beach.
Fittingly, Michelle said her mom regularly walked the stretch of road next to the courthouse being renamed for her during breaks to get exercise with coworkers.
In the days after Cindy died on Dec. 18, 2007, Luke and Michelle recall the outpouring of support from so many in the community.
“Her funeral to me is really a blur,” Michelle said. “I remember Luke’s eulogy, and I remember the amount of people there. I just couldn’t believe it. And it hit me that day, I’m thinking, ‘My gosh, she was a big deal.’ And I had no idea. She was my mom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.