The Red Cross blood processing facility in Douglasville is the largest of its kind in the U.S. The facility processes blood from donations for most of the northern portion of Georgia.
The facility has relied on volunteer drivers to deliver blood from the center to hospitals and other facilities for years. The Red Cross is now asking for volunteers to perform temperature screenings of people entering the Douglasville processing facility.
The volunteers will greet and screen anyone entering the facility to help keep blood and blood products safe while protecting the health and safety of Red Cross employees and other volunteers, according to Chris Cole, senior recruitment specialist of volunteer services for the American Red Cross of Georgia.
Volunteers can work singularly or in pairs and shifts are Monday through Friday from either 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cole said that with wide-scale availability of a COVID-19 vaccine likely a ways off, the Red Cross expects to have a continual need for facility-screener volunteers.
Cole said there is also an ongoing need for volunteer drivers to run routes delivering blood. He said drivers use Red Cross vehicles and typically run scheduled routes. He said most routes are four hours, with start-times from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Cole said volunteers are also needed for additional runs seven days a week for situations where a hospital may be low on a certain blood product, or if there is, for instance, a bad car accident and a hospital needs a lot of blood to take care of those patients.
Cole said volunteers don’t see or touch any blood products, noting that the blood is packaged in crates before being loaded onto vehicles.
He said that currently the Red Cross is screening all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
He said the plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 is being used to treat people who are severely ill with the disease.
The Douglasville Red Cross facility is located off Riverside Parkway at 9851 Commerce Way, Douglasville, GA 30135.
To apply to volunteer, visit redcross.org/volunteer. Contact the Georgia Region Volunteer Services Team at 404-575-3749 or GaRecruit @redcross.org for more information.
