The Family Health Center, based at Burnett Elementary, located at 8277 Connally Dr. in Douglasville, has been delivering quality medical and behavioral healthcare for students in Douglas County since 2016.
All students and staff in the Douglas County School System and preschool age siblings of current students are eligible to receive services, including immunizations, physicals for school and sports, behavioral health, sick visits and well-child checks.
Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids and most major insurance plans are accepted. Students without insurance may be eligible to take part in the Family Health Center’s sliding fee program.
The Family Health Center is operating on a modified schedule. The clinic is open for in-person visits Tuesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are required by calling 770-651-2273. One parent or guardian may accompany the student to the clinic, and masks are required. You may call the same number to schedule a telehealth appointment for Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
